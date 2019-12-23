As expected, Tesla continues deliveries of the Model 3 in the Netherlands at a record pace to meet the surging demand (inflated by upcoming changes in BEV tax incentives from January 1, 2020).

The registration stats, available online, reveal already 7,821 Model 3 registered during the first 22 days of December, which might increase to beyond 10,000 by the end of the year!

The Model 3 accounts for some two-thirds of all new BEV registrations.

The previous record for the Model 3 was 5,768 in September, which was one of the best months ever in terms of plug-in car sales.

Tesla Model 3 was already the top-selling model in the Netherlands and with currently more than 25,700 registrations it will remain #1 without any doubt.

Here is a quick look at one of the batches (up to several hundred cars are registered every day):

