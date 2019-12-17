Despite recent news that the Porsche Taycan will offer much less range than advertised, one of its top selling points is its super-fast charging capability. Porsche maintains that the Taycan will feature a 350 kW charging rate. For comparison, the Tesla Model 3 Long Range can now charge at 250 kW. However, this would only be possible at a V3 Supercharger.

While the Taycan's promised charging rate is faster, its subpar efficiency means it actually adds less range per minute at its peak charging rate than most Tesla vehicles.

According to the EPA, the 2020 Taycan Turbo's efficiency rating comes in at 69 MPGe, which is the lowest among all EVs on the market today. Meanwhile, the 2020 Model 3 Standard Range Plus is the most efficient electric vehicle available, with an MPGe of 141. The Model S Long Range sits at 111 MPGe and the Model X has an MPGe of 96.





With recent software updates in place, the Tesla Model S and Model X can charge at up to 200 kW and the Model 3 Standard Range Plus charges at 170 kW. Currently, the Taycan's charge rate comes in at 250 kW, though Porsche promises a software update that will eventually push that up to the prized 350 kW rate. According to Electrek, at 250 kW, the Taycan will add about 85 miles in 10 minutes (at peak rate). After the update to 350 kW, that number will be around 119 miles.

The Model 3 Long Range adds about 160 miles in 10 minutes and the Standard Range Plus will get about 118 miles. In that same amount of time, the Model S Long Range adds about 111 miles and the Model X Long Range adds about 95. It's important to note that there are many factors that impact these numbers, but they give us a reasonable idea.

As you can see, at the Taycan's current charge rate, prior to the future software update, it actually charges slower than the Teslas. Even after the update, with a charging rate much faster than that of the Model 3's, it will only match the Model 3 Standard Range Plus' charging speed and fall short of the Model 3 Long Range's charging speed. This is due to the Model 3 being significantly more efficient than the Taycan.

There's one last detail to point out. Much like Tesla's slow rollout of its high-powered V3 Superchargers, other charging companies don't yet offer many chargers that are able to allow the Taycan to charge at its eventual 350 kW potential. Let's hope that once the update is in place, and into the future, the number of available high-powered chargers will grow significantly.

