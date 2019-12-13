It seems every time a legacy automaker announces an upcoming EV to rival Tesla, there are promises of huge range. Well, maybe not huge, but impressive or, at the very least, acceptable.

At this point, Tesla has more than proven that over 300 miles of range is possible. In fact, the Silicon Valley automaker is now fast-approaching 400 miles, with talk of vehicles coming to market in the near future with 500 miles of range or more.

Meanwhile, legacy automakers advertise solid range numbers early on, and/or promote numbers secured from other range-testing cycles. Sadly, when the official EPA numbers come in, these automakers not only fall short, but do so miserably.

The most recent example is the Porsche Taycan, with its disappointing 201 miles of range. Prior to that, the Audi e-tron came to market with a paltry 204 miles. The Jaguar I-Pace fared a bit better at 234, and an upcoming update will unlock some 8 percent more, moving the Jag up to ~253 miles. The e-tron gets a software upgrade to increase range as well, but we don't have official numbers on the new EPA figure.

It's also important to note that this isn't just about range, but efficiency as well. The Taycan's combined MPGe comes in at just 69, which is the lowest number of any electric car on the market today. The Model 3 is the most efficient EV you can buy, at 141 MPGe.

As Ford comes to market soon with its Mustang Mach-E, it's promising 300 miles of range. However, to achieve that number will require a whopping 99-kWh battery pack, meaning efficiency is an issue. Nonetheless, we hope the EPA agrees with Ford's estimate, but we'll have to wait and see.

Video Description via Sean Mitchell (All Things EV) on YouTube: