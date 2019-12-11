The 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo version officially received an EPA range rating, but it's quite disappointing as the range barely exceeds 200 miles (320 km), while energy consumption is through the roof.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo is able to go 201 miles (323.4 km), which is far short of the 381-450 km (237-280 miles) WLTP rating.

The range is low, despite the reasonable 93.4 kWh battery, as the Taycan fails on the efficiency side with the combined result of 488 Wh/mi (303 Wh/km). That is worse than the two least efficient models: Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-PACE.

The 69 MPGe (or 49 kWh/100 miles) rating includes charging losses.

2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo EPA numbers:



range of 201 miles (323.4 km)



energy consumption: combined: 488 Wh/mi (303 Wh/km) city: 496 Wh/mi (308 Wh/km) highway: 475 Wh/mi(295 Wh/km)



2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo specs:

381-450 km (237-280 miles) WLTP

or 381-450 km (237-280 miles) WLTP 93.4 kWh battery (800-volt architecture)

battery (800-volt architecture) 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.0 seconds

top speed of 161 mph (259 km/h)

dual motor all-wheel drive (with Single-Speed Transmission on the Front Axle, 2-Speed Transmission on the Rear Axle)

(with Single-Speed Transmission on the Front Axle, 2-Speed Transmission on the Rear Axle) system output: 460 kW (Overboost Power with Launch Control up to 500 kW and 849 Nm)

charging (AC, 9.6 kW ) 0-100% in 10.5 h

charging (DC, 50 kW) 5-80% in 93 min

charging (DC, maximum power) 5-80% in 22.5 min

Curb weight of 5,132 lb

*Note: Taycan 4S shown in lead image.