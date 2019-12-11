Porsche seems to believe the EPA range figure of just 201 miles for the Taycan Turbo is a bit understated and independent testing appears to confirm this. Or does it?

Earlier today, InsideEVs broke the news that the EPA rated the range of the Taycan Turbo at only 201 miles. It's a disappointing figure, but maybe there's hope for higher real-world numbers.

It seems Porsche was prepared for this low figure to come out and responded with some words that lead us to believe a higher figure is likely achievable by real-world owners of the Taycan Turbo.

Porche is backing this claim with some test results from another organization called AMCI. This organization conducts independent tests of vehicles at the request (and likely paid for by) of the manufacturer.

In regards to the testing, Porsche told InsideEVs:

We do a lot of testing with third-party vendors for various things such as performance figures, fuel economy, interior noise, all kinds of different metrics. For the Taycan, obviously range was going to be an important one. We actually started this process months ago, specifically because in Europe the WLTP test uses a different methodology altogether from EPA. We had AMCI do testing beforehand. We didn’t know exactly when the EPA figure was going to come out.

So, what are the results from AMCI testing then? Grab a look for yourselves right below:

That's vastly improved over the 201 figure from the EPA, but there are some issues with testing. For one, it seems these tests are conducted in Southern California where weather conditions are quite ideal for EVs. Secondly, it doesn't seem to account for temperature variations, just as tested conditions.

Here's a bit more from AMCI on the testing process:

AMCI Testing’s Certification protocol is based on the statistical imperative for unbiased, repeatable results: The Taycan Turbo was driven over two specific routes: AMCI Testing’s Certified City/Highway Route (commute simulation in Normal Mode) and AMCI Testing’s Real-World City Route (city-driving simulation in Range Mode) All driving was done during weekdays at the same time of day The vehicle began each test cycle with its state-of-charge (SOC) indicator at 100% It was operated on course until it entered its restricted-power “limp home” mode—which was considered the vehicle’s terminal mileage for battery depletion All accessory loads were held consistent during each testing cycle and headlights were set to “Auto” Specific to the AMCI Testing City/Highway Route: The Taycan Turbo was operated in Normal Mode with Regen set to “Auto” and HVAC to “ECO”

Driving was precisely coordinated at the speed of traffic up to and including the legal speed limit during city driving, and up to 5 MPH over the legal limit on highways Specific to the AMCI Testing City Route: The Taycan Turbo was operated in Range Mode with Regen set to “On” and HVAC to “Off”

Driving was precisely coordinated at the speed of traffic up to and including the legal speed limit

For more from AMCI on Taycan testing, follow this link here.

In closing, it's two totally different tests from two totally different organizations. The EPA figures are the norm and standard here in the U.S., but as is always the case, your results will vary.