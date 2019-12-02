The new generation of Renault ZOE seems to be in high demand as tFe rench manufacturer received some 6,100 orders in the month of October.

According to Emmanuel Bouvier, Commercial Director, Electric Vehicles Business Unit, the pace of sales continued in November. The most orders come from France, Norway and Germany (currently order books are open only in part of Europe).

At 6,000+ sales per month (if continued), Renault ZOE might be able to exceed 70,000 sales per year, compared to the expected record of 45,000-50,000 in 2019.

Renault did not reveal sales expectations, but the manufacturing capacity potential is probably up to 80,000-100,000 in 2020, especially since Renault Clio was moved from the Flins plant to Slovenia.

Other interesting findings are that a third of orders are for the new R135 drive unit and that more than half is for the two top trim levels (Intens and Editions One).

First deliveries of the new ZOE in France are expected in a few days, in early December.

Renault ZOE R135 specs (see full description here):

52 kWh lithium-ion battery (air-cooled)

lithium-ion battery (air-cooled) Battery pack: 400 V nominal, 192 cells, 10 modules, 326 kg of weight, 160 Wh/kg

up to 390 km (242 miles) of WLTP range

of WLTP range 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 10 seconds

80-120 km/h (50 to 75 mph) in 7.1 seconds

top speed of 140 km/h (87 mph)

R135 electric motor: 100 kW of peak power and 245 Nm of peak torque

of peak power and of peak torque R110 electric motor (option): 80 kW of peak power and 225 Nm of peak torque

of peak power and of peak torque DC fast charging using CCS Combo 2, up to 50 kW

AC charging of up to 22 kW (3-phase)

Source: automobile-propre.com