There was a time in 2018 when it seemed that Volkswagen e-Golf sales in the U.S. would gradually decrease to the point of no return (to be finally replaced by some new MEB-based EVs).

However, as we can see on the chart below, this year especially, e-Golf sales are stronger than ever - 4,233 were already sold over ten months (more than in all of 2015 - 4,232).

Also, the monthly results are at its highest level - 689 in August, and 2he nd best result in October (637). Moreover, the all-electric Golf in recent months accounts for one in a five Golf sales (we must, however, add that the Golf is getting a new generation - ICE and PHEV versions - which might generally lower Golf family sales).

Volkswagen e-Golf sales in the U.S. - October 2019

As the ID. models are still quite some time from first deliveries in the U.S., the e-Golf remains the only all-electric Volkswagen on the market.

One of the most interesting things is that e-Golf is not that far from Nissan LEAF these days (9,998 YTD), which is however available in two battery versions (40 and 62 kWh).

e-Golf is also one of the top models in Europe: 19,680 YTD at #6, just behind the LEAF: 24,488 YTD at #5.

Sales in the U.S. are relatively low compared to Europe, as since 2014 the German manufacturer delivered just 17,647 (less than in ten months of this year in Europe).