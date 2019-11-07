It looks like a slick electric crossover to us.
The Ford Mustang-inspired electric SUV unveiling is scheduled for November 17, ahead of the LA Auto Show, but we already obtained photos of a barely disguised prototype.
It seems that the new long-range electric Ford is more like a crossover than an actual SUV. Size and shape probably will put it in the same segment as the Tesla Model Y.
Despite the minor camouflage, several elements can be noticed (via Spiedbilde).
- thin headlamps
- stylized fascia instead grill
- the side features a rapidly-raking roofline
- the Mustang-like muscular front fender, which bulge out before tucking in at the front doors.
- the rear has vertical (Mustang-ish) tri-bar lights with a horizontal piece connecting them
- There's also rather interesting surface development on the doors and rear end
- no exhaust tips, confirming the EV nature of the vehicle
Images: Spiedbilde