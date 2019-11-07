The Ford Mustang-inspired electric SUV unveiling is scheduled for November 17, ahead of the LA Auto Show, but we already obtained photos of a barely disguised prototype.

It seems that the new long-range electric Ford is more like a crossover than an actual SUV. Size and shape probably will put it in the same segment as the Tesla Model Y.

Despite the minor camouflage, several elements can be noticed (via Spiedbilde).

thin headlamps

stylized fascia instead grill

Ford Mustang-inspired electric SUV

the side features a rapidly-raking roofline

the Mustang-like muscular front fender, which bulge out before tucking in at the front doors.

Ford Mustang-inspired electric SUV

the rear has vertical (Mustang-ish) tri-bar lights with a horizontal piece connecting them

There's also rather interesting surface development on the doors and rear end

no exhaust tips, confirming the EV nature of the vehicle

Ford Mustang-inspired electric SUV

Gallery: Ford Mustang-inspired electric SUV spy photos

15 Photos

Images: Spiedbilde

