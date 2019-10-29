Chinese company XCharge boasted that, together with Stromnetz Berlin, it installed the largest DC charging station for electric buses in Berlin, Germany.

The site used by Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG) company is equipped with 30 stalls, which in total can deliver more than 3 MW of power and will be used for Mercedes-Benz and Solaris buses.

Interestingly, XCharge chargers are equipped with over-the-air software updates and remote monitoring.

As BVG is quickly expanding its electric vehicle fleet (90 more EVs were ordered earlier this year), we guess that it's just the beginning of really big projects with a double-digit number of MW.

According to XCharge, the company manufactured more than 30,000 charging points, which together are dispensing over 12 GWh of power per month.