Volvo crosses over into all-electric territory.
Volvo has just officially pulled the silk from its first all-electric vehicle, the XC40 SUV. The automaker has been quite vocal in stating that its future is electric. Today we see the first step toward that goal.
If it looks a bit familiar to you, that may be because the company already makes a petrol-powered version. That XC40 was good enough to win the title of 2018 European Car of the Year. This one is better. Not just because it lacks poison-spewing exhaust pipes and has a modern, aerodynamic grill treatment, but because it's safer. Perhaps the safest car Volvo has ever built. Considering the importance the Swedish automaker puts on that attribute, that's really saying something.
The compact crossover is the vanguard of an electrification effort which could see half of the Volvo brand's sales consisting of battery-powered vehicles by 2025, with the other half being hybrids. This is, of course, separate from its Polestar sub-brand's ambitions. Those vehicles all come with a plug from the get-go.
But let's take a look at the automaker is bringing to the table with this offering. All-wheel-drive, with a motor for both the front and rear axles, the compact SUV boasts a range of 248.5 miles (400 km) on the WLTP test. Its exact size in kilowatt-hours is undisclosed. It is said, however, to charge from empty to 80 percent of in 40 minutes on a DC fast-charge system.
Powerwise, the XC40 Recharge offers 400 horsepower to the right foot of drivers, so power should be adequate at the very least. No acceleration numbers have yet been released but it's probably safe to say this thing will get out of its own way in a hurry.
Exact pricing, as well, is still a mystery. Last year, CEO Håkan Samuelsson intimated the price would be in the $50,000 neighborhood. And, not only that, but that the model would be profitable from day one. That would be a great feat for Volvo and we wish them all success with its electrification program.
Volvo Cars launches fully electric Volvo XC40 Recharge as part of new electrified car line
Future Volvo customers will need to answer one fundamental question: do you want a new Volvo with a cord or without one? Today Volvo Cars introduces the XC40 Recharge, the company’s first ever fully electric car and the first model to appear in its brand new Recharge car line concept.
The XC40 Recharge, based on the multi-award-winning and best-selling XC40 small SUV, is the first of a family of fully electric Volvos. It represents a true milestone for Volvo Cars: the company’s first electric car and the first Volvo with a brand new infotainment system powered by Google’s Android operating system.
Over the next five years, Volvo Cars will launch a fully electric car every year, as it seeks to make all-electric cars 50 percent of global sales by 2025, with the rest hybrids. Recharge will be the overarching name for all chargeable Volvos with a fully electric and plug-in hybrid powertrain.
From early 2020 customers entering the Volvo Cars website will first be asked whether they want a Volvo Recharge car or not. Financial incentives designed to further encourage electric driving will also be part of the Recharge offer.
“We have said this several times before: for Volvo Cars, the future is electric,” said Håkan Samuelsson, chief executive. “Today we take a major new step in that direction with the launch of our fully electric XC40 and the Recharge car line.”
The XC40 Recharge is everything customers expect from a Volvo, with the addition of a state-of-the-art, fully electric all-wheel-drive powertrain that offers a range of over 400 km (WLTP drive cycle) on a single charge and output of 408hp. The battery charges to 80 % of its capacity in 40 mins on a fast-charger system.
The Android-powered infotainment system is fully integrated with Volvo On Call, the company’s digital connected services platform. Via Volvo On Call plug-in hybrid drivers can track how much time they spend driving on electric power.
To meet the anticipated growth in demand for its Recharge cars, Volvo Cars will triple production capacity for electrified cars and will as of next year prepare a Designer’s Choice selection of popular Recharge models, offering the potential for radically reduced delivery times. Volvo Cars aims for plug-in hybrid cars to make up 20 percent of total sales in 2020.
Every Volvo model in the range includes a Recharge option, from the small XC40 SUV via the 60 Series cars to the company’s flagship, the large XC90 SUV. Volvo Cars is the only carmaker to offer a plug-in variant on every model in its line-up.
The XC40 Recharge and the Recharge car line are also tangible proof points of the company’s ambitious new action plan, also launched today, which represents concrete actions in line with the Paris climate agreement and supports Volvo Cars’ ambition to become a climate-neutral company by 2040. Read more about Volvo Cars’ climate plan HERE (link).
