There have been many people questioning how the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan will stack up when it comes to real-world testing. We were already aware that the all-electric Porsche wouldn't prove quite as quick off-the-line as the Tesla, however, it reportedly has better endurance and it may be more agile, at least for now. It also seems to have more power at higher speeds.

This particular race features the Model S P100D, which is essentially the outgoing model. Now, Tesla offers the Model S Performance 'Raven' that features a handful of upgrades. It's quicker, more efficient, and features an updated adaptive suspension system.

While not much of the above matters in a short drag race, we'd like to the Model S Performance face off against the Taycan in the future. Of course, eventually, it seems Tesla's Model S 'Plaid' may become the Taycan's number one rival. Porsche may have some upcoming tricks up its sleeve as well.

We can only imagine that there will be a plethora of videos pitting these two cars against one another soon enough. While this video is just a simple drag race, we expect to see many other metrics tested. Heck, Tesla already has a Model S with its upcoming 'Plaid' powertrain back at Nürburgring for more testing ... and perhaps to set some records.

