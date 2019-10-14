Porsche has just revealed a new 4S variant on the electric Taycan. This cheaper version of the Taycan almost drops the starting price to below $100,000. Almost, but not quite.

The initial Taycan reveal included just two variants: the Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S. As we mentioned at the initial reveal, these two variants would be joined by lesser variants in the future. For reference, Exact pricing is $150,900 for the Turbo and $185,000 for the Turbo S.

Enter the 4S. It's not exactly cheap, but it is cheaper. Here's the pricing info from Porsche:

The Taycan 4S can be ordered immediately and is scheduled to arrive in US dealerships in spring 2020. Prices in the US start at $103,800 for the Taycan 4S with the Performance Battery, and $110,380 for the Taycan 4S equipped with the Performance Battery Plus. The Taycan Turbo starts at $150,900, and the Taycan Turbo S starts at $185,000, all excluding $1,350 for processing, delivery and handling.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan 4S

11 Photos

Battery Packs & Range

The Taycan 4S comes in two variants, which Porsche describes as such:

The new model is available with two battery sizes; the standard Performance Battery delivers up to 522 hp (390 kW) and the optional Performance Battery Plus, up to 563 hp (420 kW). Following the Taycan Turbo S and the Taycan Turbo, the Taycan 4S is therefore the new model in the series. The single-layer Performance Battery with a total capacity of 79.2 kWh comes as standard. The two-layer Performance Battery Plus from the Taycan Turbo S and Taycan Turbo with a capacity of 93.4 kWh is available as an option. In both variants, the Taycan 4S accelerates from a standing start to 60 mph in as little as 3.8 seconds. The top track speed is 155 mph in both cases.

That 0 to 60 MPH time is almost on par with the Tesla Model S Long Range, which checks in at 3.7 seconds for the 0-60 MPH dash. The Model S Long Range is priced from $79,990 and offers 370 miles of EPA-rated range. The Tesla Model 3 Performance accomplishes the 0 to 60 MPH feat in 3.2 seconds and starts at $54,990.

An official range figure is not yet available for the Taycan 4S variants, but Porsche notes:

The US EPA range estimates will be available before point of sale.

How Does The 4S Differ From Taycan Turbo And Turbo S?

There is quite a bit of difference between the 4S and the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S. Most of the changes are quite subtle, but Porsche does point out the following:

Distinguishing features of the Taycan 4S compared with the Turbo and Turbo S include the aerodynamically optimized 19-inch Taycan S Aero wheels and brake calipers painted in red, typical of Porsche’s two-door sports cars. The front fascia with new geometry, side skirts and rear diffuser in black ensure further visual differentiation. LED headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) are equipped as standard.

Some additional differences between the variants can be spotted in the two spec sheet posted below:

Hit up the press release section below for more info on all three variants of the Porsche Taycan