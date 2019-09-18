Porsche Taycan shook up the EV space during its recent world debut — even Elon Musk threw a few tweets at it. In turn, Porsche's CEO, lovingly, encouraged Musk's Model S to take on the Taycan on home turf. Aside from Germany's Nurburgring though, spec for spec, Tesla's Model S P100DL (soon Plaid) beats up on the Porsche. That said, how does Tesla's lower-priced Model 3 Performance stack up against the Taycan?

Above: Porsche Taycan Turbo S and Tesla Model 3 side by side (Source: X Auto via Porsche / Tesla)

It's a fascinating analysis. While most have been laser-focused on Model S P100DL vs. the Taycan, the lower-priced Model 3 Performance variant clearly holds its own. Furthermore, don't forget price — when considering the overall value of both cars head-to-head, the Model 3 Performance makes an extremely strong showing. Surprising, actually. Multiple comparison tables follow for review, decide for yourself.

First, a critical measure of any electric vehicle's worth is how much range it can provide on a max charge. Also important — how quickly the EV can be charged and the size (and compatibility) of a reliable fast-charging network that it can access. Interestingly, the Porsche USA website has totally gotten rid of any mention (on their Taycan home page) of the word 'range', strange!

In any event, the range metrics noted in the following comparison table are taken from Porsche's presentation at the Taycan's unveiling event, which is based on the WLTP standard — which happens to be infamous for reporting more range than experienced in real-world driving.

BATTERY, CHARGING, AND RANGE

Above: Tesla Model 3 Performance vs. Porsche Taycan Turbo / Turbo S - Battery, Charging, and Range comparison table. Note: Tap / Click the comparison tables to open larger more readable version in a new tab / window.

EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Above: Tesla Model 3 Performance vs. Porsche Taycan Turbo / Turbo S - Exterior Dimensions and Weight Comparison table. Note: Tap / Click the comparison tables to open larger more readable version in a new tab / window.

DRIVETRAIN AND SUSPENSION

Above: Tesla Model 3 Performance vs. Porsche Taycan Turbo / Turbo S - Drivetrain and Suspension comparison table. Note: Tap / Click the comparison tables to open larger more readable version in a new tab / window.

PERFORMANCE

Above: Tesla Model 3 Performance vs. Porsche Taycan Turbo / Turbo S - Performance specs comparison table. Note: Tap / Click the comparison tables to open larger more readable version in a new tab / window.

STARTING PRICE

Above: Tesla Model 3 Performance vs. Porsche Taycan Turbo / Turbo S - MSRP Starting Price comparison table (Tables by: X Auto). Note: Tap / Click the comparison tables to open larger more readable version in a new tab / window.

From a price standpoint, the comparison is pretty jarring. The ratio is around 2.5:1. So it's definitely worth considering just how much value a Model 3 provides taking into account the specs outlined in this analysis. I mean... Porsche even asks you to pay $500 to simulate the sound of a motor in its new EV. Huh?

Oh, and there's one more thing, it's also worth checking out multiple launches in this endurance test (see video below) pitting the Model 3 vs. the Taycan.

ENDURANCE TEST

'

Video: Can a Tesla Model 3 perform multiple launch controls like the Porsche Taycan? (YouTube: Tesla Trip)

Speaking of endurance, Elon Musk confirmed that while Model 3 would not edge out the Taycan in a single lap time at Nurburgring, he did tweet, "Actually, Model 3 would beat the Taycan on Nurburgring over multiple laps as it has more range."

Regardless, before putting too much emphasis on specs, it's important to give kudos to Porsche for launching a beautiful, high-performance electric vehicle. It's a big step forward for the industry. They should be applauded — while others talk the talk, Porsche went ahead and walked the walk.

Nevertheless, Model 3 owners (especially those with the 'Performance' variant) should view these head-to-head specs as proof-positive that Tesla is pushing the automotive industry, as a whole, in the right direction.

Written by: Iqtidar Ali.