Volkswagen ID.3, as with all modern all-electric cars, is built on a skateboard platform. It's therefore supposed to be roomy (for its size) with plenty of cargo capacity.

The recent Bjørn Nyland's Banana Box test revealed that the ID.3 can take seven boxes in the trunk compartment and 19 when the rear seats are folded. That's respectively two and three more than the outgoing Volkswagen e-Golf.

"VW asked me to bring the banana boxes. I see lots of comments about this. But of course, the noobs never read the video descriptions :P

Volkswagen ID.3 lands above the Tesla Model 3 (6+1/17) but behind the longer 2018 Nissan LEAF (7/21).