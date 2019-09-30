Electric pickup trucks are a super hot segment these days with the Tesla Truck, Rivian R1T, Atlis XT pickup Ford F-150 and now even a Fisker pickup leading the charge. Let's check out some news highlights this past week in the world of electric trucks.

It was an exciting week in the world of electric trucks. InsideEVs posted on the potential for Tesla to fit the upcoming Tesla Truck with the new million-mile battery. Additionally, we got out first ever look at the Rivian R1T dressed in blue.

And who can forget a few weeks when we revealed everything we know about the Tesla Truck, Rivian R1T and Atlis XT.

Let's check out some of this week's news highlights related to electric trucks.

The million-mile electric car battery has been making headlines of late and it would be perfect in the upcoming Tesla pickup truck. Is it actually being designed for the Tesla Truck? Back in April of this year, Elon Musk said that a new battery pack designed to last at least one million miles would be available next year. This pack, likely the result of work by Tesla battery researcher Jeff Dahn and possibly connected to Tesla's acquisition of Maxwell Technologies, would take the Tesla Truck to the next level. Trucks are known for reliability and dependability. In fact, reliability often tops the list for truck buyers. Performance and other aspects generally rank much lower. How can Tesla assure electric truck buyers that the Tesla Truck will be reliable? Quite simply by offering a million-mile battery with a warranty to back it up.

'

This already stylish truck looks even sharper in a new hue of blue.

Rivian just revealed a blue R1T pickup truck. This is the first time we've seen this electric pickup truck in blue and here we present images and video of the truck in the new hue. Rivian has been making some rounds with its R1T and R1S electric SUV of late and this latest stop takes places in Seattle, Washington. It's here where Rivian choose to reveal the blue R1T.

The only true unknown is its appearance.

The pieces of the Rivian R1T truck puzzle are mostly all in place now, so let's have a look at what's known.

Outside of perhaps the Tesla Model Y and the Tesla truck, the Rivian pickup is perhaps the most anticipated upcoming electric vehicle.

When it was revealed back at the LA Auto Show in late 2018, Rivian burst onto the scene with its R1T. From stealth to mainstream happened literally overnight. Since then, we've learned more and more in regards to this slick electric pickup truck, so hit up this link for the major details on the R1T.

Atlis says its XT electric pickup truck is among the most capable trucks to ever be revealed. According to the automaker, the truck can be configured to go up to 500 miles on electric by selecting the largest battery pack.

In addition to the long range, the towing capacity is impressive at up to 35,000 pounds. The payload is listed at up to 5,000 pounds, which is equally high.

Atlis XT is considered a full-size truck and, unlike with the Rivian R1T, a 6.5 or 8-foot bed can be selected. Clearly then, this is a larger truck than Rivian's. Its 8-lug wheel design suggests it's a heavy-hauler too.