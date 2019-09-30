Another day, another gigafactory for Europe or China...

SK Innovation's plan to build a second lithium-ion battery cell plant in China is one step closer, as the South Korean manufacturer found a local partner.

The plan is to build a 50/50 joint venture factory (20-25 GWh) with EVE Energy battery company and supply Chinese and global carmakers.

See also

sk innovation green loan battery investment SK Innovation Secures Green Loan For Battery Investment
sk innovation ncm 811 q3 2019 SK Innovation To Switch To NCM 811 Cells In Q3 2019

EVE Energy will invest $550 million in cash for its 50% share. We assume that SK Innovation will meet the investment, at least partially, through bringing in technology.

Via Google translate:

"In this announcement, EVE Energy announced that EVE Asia Co., Ltd., or its subsidiary, will enter into a joint venture agreement with SK Innovation. EVE Energy (or EVE Asia) will invest $ 550 million in cash, with both companies holding 50% of the shares in the joint venture."

SK Innovation has bold plans for expansion and becomes a major player in the battery market, moving from just several GWh production capacity to 60 GWh in 2022 and 100 GWh by 2025.

Source: skinnonews.com via evspecifications.com