Tesla Model 3 was already one of the top-selling passenger cars in the Netherlands, ending August with some 7,833 registrations.

Thanks to another end-of-the-quarter delivery rush and a further 2,261 registrations already noted this month, the Model 3 crossed 10,000 (10,089 according to kentekenradar.nl) and became the best-selling passenger car!

With probably another 1,000 Model 3 to be registered by the end of September, Tesla Model 3 should be noticeably ahead of the second place Volkswagen Polo (9,529) and third place Ford Focus (8,265).

The Netherlands, as always is one of the strongest markets for Tesla and, in general, for plug-ins. It's now the second country after Norway where Tesla Model 3 is #1. In Norway, Tesla's lead is higher and has been maintained for over a few months already.

Tesla Model 3 success in Europe is one of the pillars of strong growth of the entire BEV market. Hopefully, more countries will follow Norway and the Netherlands.

Source: kentekenradar.nl, Electrek