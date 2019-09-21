Earlier this month EVgo opened in Burlingame, California one of its largest fast-charging stations with six dual-head (CHAdeMO and CCS Combo) chargers, rated at 100 kW each.

The station located in Burlingame’s charming Broadway Business District (at 1133 Chula Vista Ave) is also the first public fast-charging site in the city. According to Google Maps, the construction work was already advanced in April 2019 (five months ago), which tells us how long it might take to launch a station.

"The Chula Vista parking lot location includes a total of six high-powered 100-kW capable EVgo DC fast-chargers, equipped with both CCS and CHAdeMO connectors. The stations can charge all fast charge capable EV models in 20 minutes to an hour, depending on a vehicle’s battery size and charge rate. EVgo recently announced that it has contracted for 100% renewable energy to power its customers, becoming the first EV charging network in the United States to do so."

It's great to see that general charging networks are launching big projects, compared to rare and single 50 kW CHAdeMO chargers, typically installed just eight years ago. Who knows what awaits us in the next eight years?

EVgo already expanded its network to more than 1,200 DC fast chargers, installed at more than 750 locations (in 66 metropolitan markets in 34 states), which means that in most cases the network consists of single DC chargers at a site.

According to EVgo, the network is the most reliable public network with more than 98% uptime: