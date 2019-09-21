EVgo raises the bar for public fast-charging networks with six 100 kW chargers ready to use in Burlingame.
Earlier this month EVgo opened in Burlingame, California one of its largest fast-charging stations with six dual-head (CHAdeMO and CCS Combo) chargers, rated at 100 kW each.
The station located in Burlingame’s charming Broadway Business District (at 1133 Chula Vista Ave) is also the first public fast-charging site in the city. According to Google Maps, the construction work was already advanced in April 2019 (five months ago), which tells us how long it might take to launch a station.
"The Chula Vista parking lot location includes a total of six high-powered 100-kW capable EVgo DC fast-chargers, equipped with both CCS and CHAdeMO connectors. The stations can charge all fast charge capable EV models in 20 minutes to an hour, depending on a vehicle’s battery size and charge rate. EVgo recently announced that it has contracted for 100% renewable energy to power its customers, becoming the first EV charging network in the United States to do so."
It's great to see that general charging networks are launching big projects, compared to rare and single 50 kW CHAdeMO chargers, typically installed just eight years ago. Who knows what awaits us in the next eight years?
EVgo already expanded its network to more than 1,200 DC fast chargers, installed at more than 750 locations (in 66 metropolitan markets in 34 states), which means that in most cases the network consists of single DC chargers at a site.
According to EVgo, the network is the most reliable public network with more than 98% uptime:
EVgo has the best operating record in the industry – more than 98% uptime – and has the highest consumer scores on Plugshare of any U.S. public charging network.
The City of Burlingame and EVgo Announce New Public High-Powered Fast Charging Station for Electric Vehicles
LOS ANGELES AND BURLINGAME – The City of Burlingame today joined with EVgo, the nation’s largest and most reliable public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EV), to announce the public opening of six high-powered public fast chargers located at 1133 Chula Vista Ave, conveniently located in Burlingame’s charming Broadway Business District. The EVgo station features the first public fast chargers in Burlingame.
“EVgo is committed to providing a convenient and reliable fast charging experience for all EV drivers,” said Julie Blunden, Chief Commercial Officer at EVgo. “Our six new high-powered EVgo fast chargers will help power the needs of EV drivers living and shopping in the Burlingame community.”
The City of Burlingame has long been committed to protecting the environment. From encouraging recycling to buying clean electricity through Peninsula Clean Energy, to improving energy efficiency by replacing lighting with LEDs in City facilities, the City has worked hard to reduce its carbon footprint. In fact, the City’s 2030 Climate Action Plan Update, which the City Council adopted on September 3, includes a number of measures to “green” the community, including adding EV charging stations throughout Burlingame.
“The City of Burlingame is excited to partner with EVgo to celebrate the opening of six new EVgo high-powered fast chargers,” said Burlingame Mayor Donna Colson. “Together with EVgo, we’re helping to create a cleaner and greener future for our community.”
The Chula Vista parking lot location includes a total of six high-powered 100-kW capable EVgo DC fast-chargers, equipped with both CCS and CHAdeMO connectors. The stations can charge all fast charge capable EV models in 20 minutes to an hour, depending on a vehicle’s battery size and charge rate. EVgo recently announced that it has contracted for 100% renewable energy to power its customers, becoming the first EV charging network in the United States to do so.
About EVgo
EVgo is the nation’s largest and most reliable fast charging public network for electric vehicles. With more than 1,200 DC fast chargers across more than 750 locations in 66 metropolitan markets in 34 states, EVgo serves more than 150,000 customers. EVgo has the best operating record in the industry – more than 98% uptime – and has the highest consumer scores on Plugshare of any U.S. public charging network. EVgo owns and operates its nationwide network of fast chargers, which are compatible with all fast charge-capable EV models and powered by 100% renewable energy. Founded in 2010, EVgo partners with retail hosts, hotels, shopping centers, gas stations parking lot operators, and other stakeholders to make it easier to fast charge your EV close to where you live, work and play. EVgo is also committed to providing a reliable charging experience for customers of partner automakers as well as fleet and rideshare operators.