Here is the latest sixth generation of the Ford Explorer full-size, 7-seat SUV in an all-new plug-in hybrid version, which is scheduled for market launch in 2020.

According to Ford, the relatively small 13.1 kWh battery (for such a big vehicle), will provide up to 40 km (25 miles) of range in all-electric mode. It's not much and since the BMW X5 xDrive45e gets a 24 kWh pack, we would be happy to see more kWh also in Explorer.

Anyways, for all those who often commute within EV range and from time to time need an all-wheel-drive 7-seater with decent towing capacity, Ford Explorer PHEV might be an option worth considering.

Ford Explorer PHEV specs:

up to 40 km (25 miles) of all-electric range

of all-electric range 13.1 kWh lithium-ion battery

lithium-ion battery all-wheel drive

system output of 450 PS and 840 Nm of torque (3.0‑litre EcoBoost petrol engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and 100 PS/ 75 kW electric motor)

2,500 kg (5,511 lbs) of towing capacity

7-seats (2+3+2)

more than 5 meters long, 2 meters wide and almost 2 meters high

anticipated 78 g/km CO2 emissions and 3.4 l/100 km fuel efficiency

