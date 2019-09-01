We recently shared a video from The Fast Lane Car's extensive series, "What Car or Truck Should I Buy." It featured Colorado Dealers Association president and hardcore Tesla critic Tim Jackson.

In that article, we question whether or not TFL truly supports EVs. More specifically, we wonder about the publication's opinion surrounding Tesla. More and more leads us to believe that some of the staff at TFL are not Tesla fans. Nonetheless, everyone is entitled to his/her opinion, and some may argue that TFL has some valid reasons for its opinions about Tesla. The publication is definitely not alone.

Despite the fact that the reviewers recently bought a Tesla Model 3, then sold it, then bought a Model X, it appears that TFL is using these cars to point out what it believes are Tesla's flaws. If there was any doubt about this in the past, that doubt has been significantly reduced after the Tim Jackson interview.

At any rate, we love to share informative — as well as controversial — topics and videos pertaining to EVs. Not everyone is a Tesla fan, the company is far from perfect, and it's important to see things from both sides, which moves us to TFL's most recent video.

With the debut of the upcoming, all-electric Porsche Taycan right around the corner, TFL asks if it will be a game-changer. How will the Taycan compare to Tesla models? Will it be the first true Tesla rival (or killer as some may say)? It's definitely a significant departure for Porsche to say the least.

Check out the video to learn what TFL has to say about this compelling, upcoming EV. Also, stay tuned next week for a multitude of coverage surrounding the Taycan's official debut.

Video Description via TFLnow on YouTube: