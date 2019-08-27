We have shared many videos by The Fast Lane Car. For a time, it appeared the automotive reviewers took a real interest in Tesla and EVs (perhaps they truly have?). In fact, they bought a Model 3 and then a Model X. Their EV coverage has accelerated because of it.

However, with all of the agendas today, as well as the media's take on EVs — specifically Tesla — it's tough to put a finger on things. Is TFL using Tesla simply as a way to get attention and video views? If so, they're doing a fantastic job of it. Is the publication trying to make it look as though it supports Tesla, with an ulterior motive of poking holes in the company's plan? We really have no way of knowing for sure, so we'd love to know your opinion.

Let's shift focus back to the above video. Without even watching it, you see an image of a red Tesla Model 3 and text asking, "What Car or Truck Should I Buy?" Most people would assume the video is about buying a Model 3. However, instead, it's an interview with Colorado Automobile Dealers Association president Tim Jackson, who's publically anti-Tesla, to the point that he's received negative attention for his views and actions.

Yes, Tim Jackson, the same guy mentioned in these tweets and/or tweeting the following:

Have a look at his Twitter account yourself. It goes on and on like this.

Interestingly, Mitchell and Jackson did eventually sit down and chat. You can read about that by clicking here. We suggest you give it a read, if not just for some context and a better understanding, also because it deserves your attention.

Regardless of all of the above, we found TFL's interview with Jackson intriguing. It's long and there is a ton of information. Watch it and let us know what you think.

