As rumored yesterday, Tesla really presented at the 2019 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai the first Model 3 produced at the Gigafactory 3.

The Model 3 was accompanied at the stand by a Supercharging stall and Powerwall energy storage product.

Elon Musk visited the Gigafactory 3 and together with Jack Ma (co-founder of Alibaba) was at the conference talking about Artificial Intelligence and many other topics (see video above).