Tesla vehicles are supposedly harder to steal than many other cars. This makes sense since Tesla is a software company as much is it is an automaker. In addition, the company has gone to great measures to address issues over time.

Regardless of how "hard" a car is to steal (or hack), there are surely people out there who have the ability. As you can see from the video above, these thieves in London unlock a Model S in seconds and then drive it away.

You can see one of the thieves holding up a wire, which is used to perform a keyfob hack. The car unlocks and his partner is able to drive the Tesla away. Essentially, the hack copies the car's keyfob signal to unlock it.

There are many ways to make sure this doesn't happen to you. Experts suggest deactivating your key fob, storing your keys far away from doors or windows, and using a wheel lock. With Tesla vehicles, you can also choose to activate the "PIN to drive" security feature. Moreover, Teslas are easy to track and recover, though you'd much rather not have you car stolen in the first place.

Video Description via Newsflare on YouTube: