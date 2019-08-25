All tuning houses so far have approached electric vehicles with a focus on appearance. And that was it, sometimes with suspension modifications. No one dared to change anything regarding powertrain or battery in order to make electric cars faster or to have more torque. Until now. Steinbauer, from Austria, has announced what it calls the first power enhancement module for electric vehicles. Nothing more natural than a Tesla Model S to be the first EV to receive it.

The company says its power module is of the plug and play kind. It can be connected to the rear motor using the same wiring harnesses of the Model S in a process that takes only 45 minutes. And that is totally reversible.

Only two derivatives of the Model S are able to receive the power module so far: the 90D and the P90D. The first one goes from 410 hp (306 kW) to 456 hp (340 kW) and from 486.8 lb-ft (660 Nm) to 584.2 lb-ft (792 Nm).

The P90D has a much bigger improvement in power and torque. The former goes from 456 hp (340 kW) to 523 hp (390 kW) and from 713.2 lb-ft (967 Nm) to 855.6 lb-ft (1,160 Nm). And that is as remarkable as it is concerning.

Steinbauer knows that and claims to have an EV fleet since 2016. It gives the Power Enhancement Module a three-year warranty. But what about the car itself? And its battery pack, which is now under suspicion after an owner decided to sue Tesla due to an update?

We have even more doubts, such as how much the Power Enhancement Module costs – with installation – what it changes in the car to get the extra power and torque, when it was first presented, and when it will be offered in the US.

In order to solve them, we have contacted Steinbauer but still got not reply to our questions. We will update the article as soon as we do.

The enhancement in power and torque is not the only benefit the Model S derivatives get, according to Steinbauer. They also get an increase in regenerative braking – from 50 kW to 100 kW – and the battery pack warms faster, a plus in very cold weather conditions.

Are we on the verge of new times for electric cars? With EV customization going beyond wheels, body wraps and seats? We'll soon see if more people will start to offer what Steinbauer just did.