Hide press release Show press release

Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd. and KeraCel Jointly Announced a Strategic Partnership to Develop Solid State Batteries for Musashi’s Motorcycle Business

Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd. makes strategic investment in KeraCel to accelerate development of 3D printed solid state batteries. Musashi and KeraCel will join forces to work towards solid state batteries customized for Musashi’s motorcycle business.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 08, 2019

Musashi Seimitsu Industry and KeraCel have formed a strategic partnership to bring safe, 3D printed, solid state batteries to their markets. Musashi’s strategic investment accelerates KeraCel’s development of its additive manufacturing solid state battery technology to high volume production. “Partnering with Musashi enables KeraCel to develop safe, high energy batteries for automotive market,” said Robert Bagheri, Keracel’s Chairman and CEO.

Musashi who is a leading supplier of motorcycle and automotive products positions itself to provide advanced solid state battery using KeraCel’s technology. This strategic investment aligns directly with Musashi’s objective to drive sustainable growth while also investing in the world’s energy sustainability and conserving the environment. “We are excited to explore the technological innovation for solid state batteries together with KeraCel,” said Hiroshi Otsuka, President and CEO of Musashi Group.

About Musashi Seimitsu Industry

Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd. is a global auto parts Tier1 company for automobiles and motorcycles, whose headquarters is located in Toyohashi, Japan. Musashi specializes in designing, developing and manufacturing powertrain products such as Differential Assemblies, Planetary Gear Assemblies, Transmission Gears and Assemblies, and Reduction Gears for xEVs, which are supplied to global major OEMs and Tier1s. Website: http://www.musashi.co.jp/en/

About KeraCel

KeraCel is bringing to market an advanced solid-state battery design and manufacturing method that will allow production of cells with ceramic-based electrolytes and lithium metal anodes to achieve energy densities 2-3 times greater, or at a cost of less than 50% when compared to Lithium Ion cells today for the same energy level. This 3D print manufacturing process will allow virtually any shape or size of cell to be built for a multitude of applications without changing equipment or tooling, directly under software control. http://www.keracel.com