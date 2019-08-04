In June, Audi e-tron sales in the U.S. amounted to 678, which is once again a little lower than in previous months (826 in May and 726 in June), but it's of course too early too know if the e-tron has hit a demand peak.

On the other hand, Audi managed to sell more than half of what Tesla did with the Tesla Model X (1,225 estimated by InsideEVs).

Overall, 3.5% of all Audis sold in the U.S. were all-electric this past month - a good starting point. In the next couple of years, the German brand will offer several models, so 10-20% share for BEVs would not be surprising at all.

Though sales of the e-tron are indeed below the Model X, the electric SUV from Audi shows more sales promise than the Jaguar I-Pace, which seems stalled out at around 200 units per month in the U.S.

Audi e-tron sales in U.S. - July 2019

Though sales of the e-tron are indeed below the Model X, the electric SUV from Audi shows more sales promise than the Jaguar I-Pace, which seems stalled out at around 200 units per month in the U.S.