July didn't bring much of a change for the Jaguar I-PACE in the U.S. as sales continue at just above 200. With 213 deliveries for the month, the I-PACE is close to its 7-month average of 217.

In light of the previous article about over 1,300 cars in dealers inventory and significant discounts, we assume that 200+ is the current level of demand for the I-PACE.

As the British brand increased its overall sales in July by 7% year-over-year to 2,020 (finally), the I-PACE share stands at 10.5% for the month.

Jaguar I-PACE sales in U.S. - July 2019

After 7-months of this year, sales amounted 1,522 (1,915 since October 2018).