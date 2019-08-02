Demand for the Tesla Model 3 in Germany seems to stabilize at over 700 per month, based on the number of subsidy applications to the German government.

Industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de) reports 733 claims for the month of July, which was called "far from disruptive".

Jan: 911

Feb: 835

Mar: 811

Apr: 735

May: 664

June: 795

July: 733

Total: 5,484

For the past three months, the most popular version (Long Range All-Wheel Drive) stands at around 50% of total sales (385 in July).

Then, the next most popular is Standard RWD version (159), followed by Performance (127) and Long-Range RWD (62).

Actual registrations of Model 3 are: