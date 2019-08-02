Official data hints at stable demand for the Tesla Model 3 in Germany, although sales are actually irregular, with peaks at the end of quarters
Demand for the Tesla Model 3 in Germany seems to stabilize at over 700 per month, based on the number of subsidy applications to the German government.
Industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de) reports 733 claims for the month of July, which was called "far from disruptive".
- Jan: 911
- Feb: 835
- Mar: 811
- Apr: 735
- May: 664
- June: 795
- July: 733
- Total: 5,484
For the past three months, the most popular version (Long Range All-Wheel Drive) stands at around 50% of total sales (385 in July).
Then, the next most popular is Standard RWD version (159), followed by Performance (127) and Long-Range RWD (62).
Actual registrations of Model 3 are:
- Feb: 959
- Mar: 2,224
- Apr: 514
- May: 317
- June: 1,336
- July: N/A