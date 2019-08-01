The Jaguar I-PACE sales both in the U.S. and globally regularly averages above 10% of overall sales of the brand, but many wonder about the long-term demand.

During the first six months of this year, Jaguar sold some 9,077 I-PACE, including 1,309 in the U.S., but according to the latest news, dealers in the U.S. have 1,338 I-PACE in inventory. That would be worth six months of sales of a car that has been available for just 9 months.

".@Jaguar has over 6 months of iPace inventory sitting on dealers lots in the US ... (Jag sold 1309 iPace in first 6 months of the year in the US, and dealers have 1338 in inventory!) There is a reason @Tesla does not sell through dealerships!"

This, combined with significant discounts below MSRP, raises a question about the real demand for the 2019 World Car of the Year.

Just yesterday, one of our readers Bruce Lund, wrote a comment (here):

"...I am considering a Jaguar I-Pace at $81,000 list (want the 18" tires only). Dealer selling price $72,900, Jaguar incentive @ $ 7,000, Fed Incentive @ $7,500 gets you under $60k + tax and tags. Does not qualify for NYS $2,000 however due to list price. Beautiful vehicle, inside and out!"

Other reports that some discounts exceed $10,000, which - if true - would be probably pretty difficult for Jaguar. Hopefully, it's not that bad and sales will improve as Jaguar's sales network will gain more experience with EVs.