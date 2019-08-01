Plugging in may never be the same...
Electrify America and Stable announce collaboration to deploy the world's first commercial robotic DC fast-charging facility in San Francisco, to be used for autonomous electric vehicle fleets.
Stable will manage the overall project and pair its robotic technology and advanced scheduling
software with Electrify America's charging equipment and Electrify America will evaluate the hardware, network, operations and billing of its charging systems to best suit autonomous EV charging fleets.
Back in 2015, Tesla showed off a robotic charging system, but little more about it has been revealed by the automaker since then.
The collaboration will deploy the first commercial robotic charging services for self-driving and
electric vehicle fleets
Reston, VA (August 1, 2019) – Electrify America today announced an agreement with San
Francisco-based electric vehicle (EV) fleet charging company Stable Auto to deploy robotic
charging solutions for self-driving vehicles in a pilot demonstration site in San Francisco, as both
companies develop infrastructure solutions needed to deploy self-driving and electric vehicle
fleets.
Electrify America and Stable recognize the emergence of both electric and autonomous vehicle
fleets, and are jointly working to address the absence of dedicated charging facilities equipped
for such vehicles with this demonstration. The two companies will deploy a pilot solution in San
Francisco, CA, aimed at charging autonomous EVs without human intervention using a robotic
solution attached to a 150kW DC fast charger. This charging location will be Stable’s first
commercial autonomous charging site and is anticipated to be open in early 2020.
As part of this agreement, Electrify America will evaluate the hardware, network, operations
and billing of its charging systems to best suit autonomous charging fleets. Electrify America has
provided two 150kW DC fast chargers to Stable’s charging facility for initial development work
behind demonstrating the commercial viability of autonomous charging services for self-driving
EVs.
“We believe that reliable, high power electric vehicle charging infrastructure is essential for the
accelerated adoption of EVs in the U.S., and recognize that foundational solutions like DC fast
charging can be adapted for different charging needs,” says Wayne Killen, director,
infrastructure planning and business development, Electrify America, LLC. “Autonomous
vehicles will play an important role in the future of driving, particularly with fleets, and tailored
charging options for self-driving EVs will be critical to develop that effort. We’re excited to
partner with Stable to be at the forefront of learning more and developing those charging
solutions.”
Stable will manage the overall project and pair its robotic technology and advanced scheduling
software located at its facility with Electrify America’s chargers. The dedicated fleet-charging
facility will allow self-driving EV fleets to charge with no operators present: vehicles can park
themselves anywhere inside a standard parking space, and Stable’s robot will automate the
connection between the vehicle and the charger.
“We are proud to partner with Electrify America in this first step towards drastically
accelerating the reach of electrification and autonomy. Our models have shown dramatic
improvements to fleet utilization and operating cost-per-mile when fleets vehicles are paired
with automated infrastructure in strategically chosen locations. For the benefit of our cities and
ultimately of our planet, we are excited to introduce this new charging paradigm alongside
Electrify America” said Rohan Puri, co-founder and CEO of Stable.
Stable has selected Black & Veatch to be the engineering company for this project. Stable
pointed to Black & Veatch’s experience in delivering global infrastructure solutions for
cleantech transportation markets as a leading factor for its selection for the role.
As a part of Electrify America’s Cycle 2 plans, the company announced plans to conduct
autonomous charging demonstrations to better understand the optimal charging site design,
hardware and back-end solutions. Information from this first site will also help both companies
evaluate appropriate business models for different autonomous fleet holders across various
locations at commercial scale.
About Electrify America
Electrify America LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Group of America
headquartered in Reston, VA, and with an office in Pasadena, CA, is investing $2 billion over 10
years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access. The investment will
enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the buildout of a nationwide network of workplace, community and highway chargers that are
convenient and reliable. For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com.
About Stable Auto
Stable (formerly Diatom Robotics) provides the first complete solution for charging electric and
autonomous vehicle fleets at high-utilization. Powered by advanced fleet data models, and
operated automatically by scheduling software and robotic attendants, our chargers are always
ready when and where you need them most. Based in San Francisco, CA, and founded in 2017,
the Stable team comprises world-class experts in machine learning, robotics, operations, and
energy with a simple mission: to reinvent gas stations for the new era of transportation. For
more information, visit www.stable.auto
About Black & Veatch
Black & Veatch is an employee-owned, global leader in building critical human infrastructure in
Energy, Water, Telecommunications and Government Services. Since 1915, we have helped our
clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries through consulting, engineering,
construction, operations and program management. Our revenues in 2018 were US$3.5 billion.
Follow us on www.bv.com and in social media.