The number of pre-orders for Porsche Taycan increased from more than 20,000 reported a few months ago to over 30,000.

The news comes from German Handelsblatt magazine, who spoke with production boss Albrecht Reimold and HR director Andreas Haffner.

Interestingly, Porsche received more pre-orders on the Taycan than Volkswagen did for the ID.3.

The unveiling of the production Porsche Taycan is scheduled for September 4.

From then on we will see whether Porsche's attempt to become one of the top players in the high-end all-electric segment is successful.

Source: handelsblatt.com