This is the latest edition of our energy consumption comparison for all-electric cars using U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ratings as a reference and it doesn't bring any major changes.

The list of currently available BEVs reveals that depending on the model, you can go 100 miles using from around 25 kWh in the case of small/efficient cars to around 45 kWh in case of the biggest/least efficient cars.

* The results were converted from EPA's MPGe (Miles Per Gallon equivalent, assuming 1 gallon of gasoline=33.7 kWh) to Wh per mile of EPA range - Combined, City and Highway. Some data estimated. Some versions of models receive the same ratings despite being slightly different. ** All numbers include charging losses (typically several percent). *** Additional version with Wh/km chart can be found on the bottom

The most efficient cars, with the lowest energy consumption (combined) are:

The Hyundai IONIQ Electric is also king of city driving at 225 Wh/mile (140 Wh/km), although the Model 3 is the top choice for the highway - 272 Wh/mile (169 Wh/km)



Without the few Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X, the Jaguar I-PACE and Audi e-tron seem alienated on the bottom of the chart.

All-Electric Car Energy Consumption (EPA) - July 22, 2019

*some models estimated

All-Electric Car Energy Consumption (EPA) - July 22, 2019 (Wh/km version)