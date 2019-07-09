Tesla Model 3 noted 1,097 new registrations in France, but still not enough to beat 1,845 Renault ZOE

June was almost a record month for plug-in electric car sales in France. The total number of registrations amounted to 6,828, which is 25% more than a year ago.

5,847 passenger car registrations translated into 2.5% market share, although PHEVs were declining:

  • Passenger BEVs: 4,497 registrations (up 42%) at 1.95% market share
  • Passenger PHEVs: 1,350 registrations (down 7%) at 0.58% market share
  • Light commercial BEVs: 981 registrations (up 14%)
  • Total: 6,828 (up 25%)

So far this year, more than 33,000 plug-ins were registered (33% more than a year ago).

While Renault ZOE (1,845 registrations) remains the top choice in France, Tesla Model 3 scored another great month with 1,097 new registrations - comparable to 1,153 in March.

Other interesting BEV results are:

As usual, the best light commercial EV was Renault Kangoo Z.E. (392), while the best plug-in hybrid - Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (319)

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations were provided by L’Avere-France:

 