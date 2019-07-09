June was almost a record month for plug-in electric car sales in France. The total number of registrations amounted to 6,828, which is 25% more than a year ago.

5,847 passenger car registrations translated into 2.5% market share, although PHEVs were declining:

Passenger BEVs: 4,497 registrations (up 42%) at 1.95% market share

registrations (up 42%) at market share Passenger PHEVs: 1,350 registrations (down 7%) at 0.58% market share

registrations (down 7%) at market share Light commercial BEVs: 981 registrations (up 14%)

registrations (up 14%) Total: 6,828 (up 25%)

So far this year, more than 33,000 plug-ins were registered (33% more than a year ago).

Plug-in car sales in France – June 2019

While Renault ZOE (1,845 registrations) remains the top choice in France, Tesla Model 3 scored another great month with 1,097 new registrations - comparable to 1,153 in March.

Other interesting BEV results are:

As usual, the best light commercial EV was Renault Kangoo Z.E. (392), while the best plug-in hybrid - Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (319)

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations were provided by L’Avere-France: