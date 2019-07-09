Tesla Model 3 noted 1,097 new registrations in France, but still not enough to beat 1,845 Renault ZOE
June was almost a record month for plug-in electric car sales in France. The total number of registrations amounted to 6,828, which is 25% more than a year ago.
5,847 passenger car registrations translated into 2.5% market share, although PHEVs were declining:
- Passenger BEVs: 4,497 registrations (up 42%) at 1.95% market share
- Passenger PHEVs: 1,350 registrations (down 7%) at 0.58% market share
- Light commercial BEVs: 981 registrations (up 14%)
- Total: 6,828 (up 25%)
So far this year, more than 33,000 plug-ins were registered (33% more than a year ago).
Plug-in car sales in France – June 2019
While Renault ZOE (1,845 registrations) remains the top choice in France, Tesla Model 3 scored another great month with 1,097 new registrations - comparable to 1,153 in March.
Other interesting BEV results are:
- Nissan LEAF - 332
- Hyundai Kona Electric - 189
- BMW i3 - 179
- Kia Niro EV (Kia e-Niro) - 156
- Tesla Model S - 108
As usual, the best light commercial EV was Renault Kangoo Z.E. (392), while the best plug-in hybrid - Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (319)
Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations were provided by L’Avere-France: