Thanks to its extra height, it offers considerably more cargo room than a regular van its size and allows the driver to walk into the cargo area from the cab.

It will be built on a new bespoke 800-volt commercial electric vehicle skateboard platform starting in 2026.

European vans typically share similar shapes and proportions, but Renault aims to revolutionize their appearance with the production version of the Estafette concept. It previews a production electric van set to debut in 2026, and its design not only gives it a unique and very French look that brings to mind several quirky old vans from the country’s past, but it also maximizes cargo room for a vehicle with its footprint.

The Estafette concept is about the same length as the Renault Kangoo L2 (4.87 meters or 16 feet), and it has the same maximum payload of 1 ton or 2,200 pounds. However, with its much higher roof (2.6 meters or 8.5 feet), it can carry considerably taller items. This ups its maximum cargo volume from that of a Kangoo L2’s 4.2 cubic meters (148 cubic feet) to 7.1 cubic meters (250 cubic feet).

You can also easily stand up in the back of this van. This allows the driver to freely walk between the cab and the cargo area, making this an excellent van for urban deliveries. Another advantage is its turning circle, which Renault says is similar to a Clio subcompact hatchback, and it should help make it easy to drive in dense urban areas with narrow streets and lots of tight turns.

Underpinning the Estafette concept is a bespoke 800-volt electric van platform called FlexEVan platform, co-developed with Volvo and French shipping giant CMA CGM. Renault hasn’t announced the specifications for the upcoming production Estafette, but running on 800 volts will allow it to charge quicker and offer superior efficiency compared to 400-volt electric vans its size.

Renault says this unusual-looking van was designed with input from professional drivers to make their work lives easier. This is why the two side doors for accessing the cab are of the sliding variety so that they don't need additional space to open—this is invaluable for drivers and improves safety when exiting the vehicle, as well as allowing them to stop and get out of the vehicle in very tight spaces.

Like the new Renault 5, which revives a beloved historic nameplate, the new Estafette evokes the 1959 van with the same name. However, unlike the 5, whose design mirrors the original and brings it up to date with a modern twist, the new Estafette van bears no resemblance to the original, although there is a similar retro-futuristic vibe about the way its exterior and interior are designed.

We don’t know how similar the finished production van will be to this concept, but when these start populating European cities, they will be quite the sight. They will stand out in a similar way to the futuristic-looking Rivian-built Amazon delivery vans in the U.S. today.

