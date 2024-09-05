Renault and French designer Ora Ito have recreated a classic Renault 17 for modern times.

The car ditched its 1.6-liter gas engine for an all-electric powertrain delivering 240 hp to the rear wheels.

French carmaker Renault has transformed the 1970s two-door coupe known as the 17 into a modern, battery-powered restomod sporting retro looks, a brown paint job and a clever integration of screens where the traditional gauge cluster used to be.

It’s called the R17 electric restomod and it was created in collaboration with avant-garde French designer Ora Ito as the latest in a series of partnerships between the automaker and contemporary artists to put a modern touch on some of its most recognizable models.

Compared to the original Renault 17 that was sold in the United States on and off until its demise in 1979, the electric restomod is about seven inches wider, has slightly more flared wheel arches and the front and rear lights are LEDs mimicking the design of the first iteration of the 17 which had double round headlights.

The wheels are wider and taller than before and there’s a slight nod to the original car’s C-pillar louvers.

“I wanted to drape the Renault 17 in a second skin, showcasing the design while giving it a more contemporary look in terms of flow, dynamics and rationality through my own approach to design and my own signature: simplexity,” Ito said. “I wanted to simplify the more complex aspects.”

Gallery: Renault R17 Electric Restomod x Ora Ïto

7 Photos Renault

Under the hood of the old coupe was a 1.6-liter gasoline engine that drove the front wheels. The restomod ditched the entire setup for an all-electric approach with a rear-mounted motor that’s good for 270 horsepower. Renault didn’t say how big the battery is, but the range is estimated to be 249 miles on a full charge.

Inside, there are four individual displays sitting behind the square-ish two-spoke steering wheel mimicking the analog layout of the original car. There’s also a central infotainment screen located on the center console, just below the dash, where the clock used to sit.

It’s a wonderful design that’s very similar to the supposedly production-intent Hyundai N Vision 74 hydrogen car. But while Hyundai has voiced its intention to put the retro-looking coupe into production, the Renault R17 electric restomod will remain a one-off affair.