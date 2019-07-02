Mitsubishi was one of the first interested in electric vehicles and it's already been 10 years since the deployment of the first EVs in the UK.

Initially, the Japanese manufacturer started with Mitsubishi i-MiEV (i-Mitsubishi innovative Electric Vehicle), which was an electric version of the Mitsubishi i kei car. The 16 kWh battery was good for around 80 miles (129 km) on a single charge and there was a fast charging option using the rare CHAdeMOs at the time.

In 2009, Mitsubishi delivered 25 i-MiEVs for CABLED (Coventry and Birmingham Low Emission Demonstrators) trial, while sales began in January 2011.

The true sales success was noted a few years later, when in 2013 the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV hit the market in Japan. Since introduction in the UK in 2014, the Outlander PHEV was the best-selling plug-in model every single year.

Out of over 200,000 Outlander PHEV sold globally, over 47,000 falls on the UK. It's now also the most popular Mitsubishi model in Europe.

The latest version of the Outlander PHEV is rated at 28 miles (45 km) of WLTP range.

Rob Lindley, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, said: