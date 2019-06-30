Mercedes-Benz finally switches to longer-range plug-in hybrids... and DC charging option?

According to the latest unofficial reports, Mercedes-Benz soon will unveil the A250e, a plug-in hybrid version of the new 4th generation A-Class compact hatchback.

The latest member of the EQ Power family will be equipped with a relatively decent 15 kWh battery, good for up to 60 km (37 miles) of all-electric range (WLTP). The 120 kg battery pack will be mounted underneath the rear seat.

One of the surprises from Autocar's sources is the DC charging capability of up to 22 kW. Normally, we would see AC (three-phase), but maybe there really will be a CCS Combo 2 charging inlet for DC.

The A250e is probably the first out of several new plug-in hybrids with a similar EV configuration. Autocar hints at a B250e, CLA250e and GLB250e.

Mercedes-Benz A250e expected specs:

  • 15 kWh battery (LG Chem cells and Daimler's Deutsche Accumotive modules/pack)
  • up to 60 km (37 miles) of all-electric range (WLTP)
  • Top speed in electric mode 140 km/h (87 mph)
  • 1.3-litre turbocharged gasoline engine (158bhp and 148lb ft), gearbox-mounted electric motor (101bhp and up to 221lb ft) and new eight-speed
  • DC charging at up to 22 kW

