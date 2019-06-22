Vehicles needed almost 70% more traction batteries, but the overall volume of 6.7 GWh in April was relatively low compared to March

The pace of growth of xEV (BEV/PHEV/HEV) battery deployment is usually higher than the growth of vehicle sales and April was no exception.

According to Adamas Intelligence, some 6.7 GWh (up 69.4% year-over-year) was installed in new all-electric, plug-in hybrid and conventional hybrid models past month (compared to 9.76 GWh in March).

The increase of xEV sales during the same period amounted to 19.6%, which leads to a conclusion that average battery capacity per vehicle increased by 41.6% from 13.7 kWh a year ago to 19.4 kWh this year.

A big influence on the average battery size is new BEVs like Tesla Model 3 and BYD Yuan, and Hyundai Kona Electric, but in general most of the models are getting bigger batteries.

EV Battery Market - April 2019 (Source: Adamas Intelligence)

Source: Adamas Intelligence