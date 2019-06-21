We were aware a few weeks back that Sean Mitchell would be heading to Michigan for a special event. However, we had no idea he'd be accompanied by Gali Russell. In addition, we were unaware of the specifics surrounding his plans. However, stay tuned, because there's more to come from this EV travel adventure.

Mitchell didn't book his trip to the Detroit area to check out the Rivian headquarters. That wouldn't be enough to justify the travel, especially since he was already one of the first to visit the location last year. Checking out Rivian for the second time just happened to be convenient since Mitchell was planning to be nearby and Russell had never had the opportunity.

We're fortunate at InsideEVs to live close to Rivian's headquarters. We visited the facility late last year and were incredibly impressed overall. As you'll learn from Mitchell and Russell in this debriefing video, they're equally excited about Rivian and seem to have plenty of faith in the upcoming automaker.

So, where might the guys be headed to next? Mitchell posted a Warren, MI zip code on Twitter.

Perhaps something at the GM Technical Center? There's also an FCA truck assembly plant, as well as a stamping plant in Warren. The UAW-Chrysler Manufacturing Academy is nearby as well. Heck, there is a plethora of automotive opportunities in the Detroit area. We can't wait to learn about Sean and Gali's next adventure. As soon as we have more information, we'll keep you posted.