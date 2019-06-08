NHTSA announced that 3,083 Jaguar I-PACE (2019 and 2020 model year) ares potentially affected by a regenerative braking system issue.

According to the description, "if the electrical regenerative brake system fails, there will be an increased delay between when the driver brakes and when the vehicle decelerates."

The remedy will be a software update at the dealerships - a clear example of how important the over-the-air-software updates might be these days.

Recalls

Regenerative Brake System May Fail/FMVSS 135 A delay in deceleration, increases the distance needed to stop and the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number: 19V351000 Manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC Components SERVICE BRAKES Potential Number of Units Affected 3,083 Summary Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC (Jaguar) is recalling certain 2019-2020 I-PACE vehicles. If the electrical regenerative brake system fails, there will be an increased delay between when the driver brakes and when the vehicle decelerates. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 135, "Light Vehicle Brake Systems." Remedy Jaguar will notify owners, and dealers will update the software to reduce the delay, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 1, 2019. Owners may contact Jaguar customer service at 1-800-637-6837. Jaguar's number for this recall is H213.

Source: nhtsa.gov