Volkswagen plans 36,000 charging points for electric cars throughout Europe

36,000 charging points for electric vehicles in Europe planned for 2025 throughout the Group – including 11,000 planned by Volkswagen brand

Cross-brand investment in charging infrastructure totaling €250 million

Thomas Ulbrich, E-Mobility Board Member: “We urgently need an e-mobility masterplan focusing on charging infrastructure in Germany now.”

Volkswagen is aiming for a rapid breakthrough for e-mobility and is redoubling its efforts in the field of charging infrastructure. Throughout Europe, the Group will be installing a total of 36,000 charging points by 2025; 11,000 of these are to be developed by the Volkswagen brand. They will be installed at Volkswagen plants and at about 3,000 Volkswagen dealerships in all large towns and cities. With its Group company for charging infrastructure Elli (Electric Life) and its charging service “We Charge”, Volkswagen is also moving into further lucrative business areas connected with charging. All in all, the Group is investing about €250 million at its European locations. At the same time, the Group calls for other measures to take effect rapidly for more charging stations in Germany.

can be charged at a fast charging station with 100 to 125 kilowatts depending on the option selected. Together with industrial partners, Volkswagen will also be installing 400 fast charging stations with up to 2,400 charging points along major routes and highways throughout Europe by 2020 under the IONITY umbrella.

In addition, Volkswagen is bringing fast charging infrastructure to urban areas. The first 28 fast charging stations not located on the autobahn network are to be commissioned in Wolfsburg at the end of June. They are part of Volkswagen AG’s present to the city of Wolfsburg on its 80th anniversary.

Stronger commitment called for on the part of politicians

However, the expansion of charging infrastructure will need to be significantly boosted over the coming months. In Germany alone, the Coalition Agreement calls for more than 100,000 additional public charging points by 2020. Only a fraction of these charging points have already been established. Volkswagen is convinced that stronger commitment on the part of politicians is called for. The foundations for the rapid expansion of infrastructure need to be laid rapidly, for example by amendments to tenancy and construction law or the expansion of subsidies for charging infrastructure at public and private parking facilities.

“There is potential for e-mobility to become a genuine success story in Germany. If industry and politicians make a concerted effort, we can overcome the challenges of charging infrastructure very fast. Similarly, we can only master the technology-driven structural transformation in our industry by working together,” says E-Mobility Board Member Thomas Ulbrich. “Germany needs an e-mobility masterplan.”