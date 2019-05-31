Tesla already started accepting reservations on the Model 3 that will be produced at the Gigafactory 3
The month of May comes to an end and, as you can see from video recorded on May 30, the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai still requires construction work, despite all the progress.
The main facility is almost done so there is not much heavy equipment on site now. The weight of the construction is moving towards finishing work, surroundings and the inside.
On May 29, Tesla also held job fairs with the first batch of offers as the production of Tesla Model 3 is scheduled to start later this year.
Tesla in China
Video Description via 烏瓦 on YouTube:
Tesla gigafactory 3 in shangahi china(MAY 30)
Tesla Shanghai Super Factory was close to the top by the end of May according to the original plan (Phase I Project), followed by the installation and construction of the internal production line. On May 31, Beijing Time, Tesla China Modle3 accepted the reservation. However, in the current situation of Sino-US trade war, how many orders will the initial Modle3 be?
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- construction was started in January 2019
- initial construction should be completed by the end of summer
- production of cars should start in second-half of 2019 (volume production from 2020)
- initial target of 3,000 cars per week (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 500,000 per year