XCharge & SSE AUSTRALIA ANNOUNCE PLAN TO DEPLOY OVER 1,000 DC FAST CHARGERS

Beijing and Sydney, 30th May, 2019 – XCharge, a Beijing-based international electric vehicle (EV) charging solution provider invested by Samsung and GGV ventures, announced its strategic plan today together with Southern Sustainable Electric Australia (SSE Australia) to accelerate the deployment of EV charging infrastructures in the country, including at least 1,000 DC fast chargers.

To fulfill this ambitious target, XCharge will entrust SSE Australia as one of its overseas business partners for regional distribution of its charging products, including the upcoming 350 kW liquid cooled HPC chargers, as well as establishing a wide-coverage local maintenance network in the country.

Practical experience from XCharge in public charging station location planning, load management will be introduced as well, with a cloud-based SaaS platform for the remote station diagnosis & management and the optimization of vehicle turnover, which XCharge considers key to profit. The Plug & Charge technology is also offered to save the authentication and payment time for e-Taxi and e-Bus fleets.

“We see the huge growth potential in EV charging infrastructures in Australia on its way to the powertrain electrification”, said Simon Hou, COO and Co-founder of XCharge.“Prepared with experiences in both China and Europe, it is the right timing for us to bring our solutions here with our local partners.”

Before expanding its business into the EV charging sector, SSE Australia has years of successful experience in providing commercial and utility-scale solar products, storage system and EPC services in the country with an accumulated large customer base. After the collaboration with XCharge, the company will integrate its green power business with EV charging.

“We aim to supply green power to the charging stations; therefore, EVs are also running with green electricity”, said Dong Wang, CEO of SSE Australia. “We are working with the key players in the Australian market and delivering the first orders, and we will make sure to supply the top-quality XCharge products with the shortest lead-time as well as developing our own charging stations in Australia.”

This movement is part of XCharge’s global strategy. In end 2017, XCharge established its European branch in Hamburg. By improving both the hardware and platform solutions continuously from practices and user inputs during the past four years, the company has created the profitable and sustainable charging station operation business model for its charging point operator (CPO) clients, and the highest utilization is above 60%.

“We are applying for the UL/ETL mark for the moment and soon you will see us also in the US”, said Hou. Founded in 2015, the company has sold more than 30,000 chargers so far in three continents, dispensing 9 GWh power per month to over 120 EV models. It is also a forward-thinking innovator and early mover in R&D in Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology and robotic charging arm for self-driving cars.