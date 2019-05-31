Volta Charging unveiled this month a new design of its AC charging stations, which are installed through a special business model - the charging is free, while the costs are covered though the advertisement on the station.

Volta charging points from the beginning in 2010 stood out because of their stylish looks and now it's even better and hopefully, we see more of these soon (first installations of the new versions are expected by the end of this year).

"We believe iconic design can inspire individuals and communities to help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles. Introducing our completely reimagined charging station. Seamless. Simple. Free."

The fully networked and crafted in U.S. station is equipped with two 55-inch displays for ads, on both sides and a new LED bar to indicate status:

