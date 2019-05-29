With more than 30,000 sales of new passenger plug-in electric cars (January-April), Germany is the #1 market in Europe

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) during the first three months of this year, the biggest market for passenger plug-in cars in Europe was Norway, closely followed by Germany.

The sales data for April, compiled by the industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de) indicates a change in the first position and now the highest number of new plug-in car registrations in noted in Germany.

Norway, however, remains the top market for all-electric cars - not for long we believe as the huge German market is also experiencing big growth for BEVs.

See also

april 2019 ev car sales germany In April 2019, Plug-In EV Car Sales In Germany Increased 34%
passenger ev car sales europe q1 2019 Passenger Plug-In EV Car Sales In Europe In Q1 2019 By Country

Here are the numbers for the first four months of the year:

  • Germany - over 30,000
  • Norway - less than 30,000
  • France - less than 20,000
  • UK - around 18,000
  • Netherlands - about 12,500
  • Sweden - about 12,500
 