According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) during the first three months of this year, the biggest market for passenger plug-in cars in Europe was Norway, closely followed by Germany.

The sales data for April, compiled by the industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de) indicates a change in the first position and now the highest number of new plug-in car registrations in noted in Germany.

Norway, however, remains the top market for all-electric cars - not for long we believe as the huge German market is also experiencing big growth for BEVs.

See also

Here are the numbers for the first four months of the year: