NewMotion selected as the preferred charging partner of Groupe Renault

One-stop-shop solution for Renault EV drivers

Renault Edition Home Charge Points presented at EVS32

Amsterdam, May 20 2019 – NewMotion, will partner with Groupe Renault as the preferred charging partner for Renault’s Z.E. line of all-electric cars. This includes the popular Renault Zoe, Kangoo Z.E., Master Z.E. and Twizy models. NewMotion delivers the hardware for the new line of Renault Edition home charge points which will be available in 19 countries throughout Europe. The Renault Edition home charge points will be unveiled for the first time at EVS32, the world’s leading e-mobility summit, which will take place in Lyon, France from May 19th to 22nd.

“With ten years of experience in the e-mobility industry, we have pioneered smart charging solutions for homes and businesses. We are now partnering with Groupe Renault to develop and deliver special edition home charge points for all Renault electric vehicles and make smart charging widely available for a large audience. We see Groupe Renault as a true pioneer in the e-mobility industry by making EVs more mainstream. We are very excited about this partnership and see this as a great step forward for e-mobility”, says Sytse Zuidema, CEO of NewMotion.

Partnership to further e-mobility

“We are delighted to have NewMotion on board as our partner in charge point solutions. Our combined expertise will create various new opportunities in the future, but we will start with making EV charging even more accessible for Renault drivers. NewMotion’s high quality solutions provide our customers with a great experience and make charging smarter. Our clients can now get both their EV and charge point directly from Renault, creating a true one-stop-shop solution”, explains Eric Feunteun, Electric Vehicle Program Director at Groupe Renault

NewMotion will deliver two different types of charge points for Renault - The Home Basic | Renault Edition and The Home Advanced | Renault Edition. They provide charging of up to 11kW and come with Dynamic Power Management to automatically optimise the power distribution between the home and the charge point. Furthermore, the Home Advanced | Renault Edition comes with user access control and is Wi-Fi connected to support EV charging management. This will support the prevalence and availability of charging services for Renault drivers at home.

Independently certified charge points for Renault EVs

Renault selected NewMotion's smart charging solutions to offer their customers an easy and enjoyable home charging experience in line with the ZE Ready label. The Renault Edition home charge points are EV-ready and ‘ZE Ready 1.4G(1)’ certified. These quality labels ensure safe, compatible and powerful charging with the highest standards. Additionally, NewMotion has recently been certified according to ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 norms, further ensuring the highest standards in safety and customer experience. NewMotion charge points have become part of the accessory assortment of Renault. Renault customers can purchase both their EV and their charge point directly from Renault, when available in their country.