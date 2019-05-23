Mitsubishi is gearing up for a reorganization of its crossover/SUV lineup and greater differentiation between the three models - Outlander, Eclipse Cross and ASX (aka RVR or Outlander Sport) from 2020.

For example, the length difference between the models will be around 200 mm, which means that the Outlander needs to be slightly longer, while the ASX needs to be shorter. That way Mitsubishi will achieve differentiation similar to Nissan's X-Trail, Qashqai and Juke.

“Today we aren’t in an ideal position, with our SUVs close in size, but in the next 18 months you will start to see a strategy that separates them out,”

The second thing is that the Japanese manufacturer intends to introduce more plug-ins:

next-generation Outlander will get a new plug-in hybrid option

Eclipse Cross to get a hybrid and plug-in hybrid option

ASX to get an all-electric option

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV news

The new PHEV powertrain was hinted by the most recent Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept with an all-electric range of 70 km (43 miles) in the WLTP cycle.

“We will not have a unique nameplate, but instead offer the appropriate electrification options for the vehicles and how people will use them,” Mitsubishi is also considering the introduction of the next-generation Mirage in conventional and electrified versions.

Source: Autocar