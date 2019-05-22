Orders will be accepted later this year, but first deliveries are scheduled for Spring 2020
Honda announced the shortlist of four select European markets - UK, Germany, France and Norway - where it opened the online reservation website for the all-new all-electric Honda e.
Customers who reserve the car will get access to place an order later this year, but here is a little disappointment - first deliveries will start from Spring 2020, which is about a year from now.
Honda e
So far, the Japanese manufacturer received in Europe "over 25,000 expressions of interest".
RESERVATIONS OPEN FOR FULLY-ELECTRIC HONDA E
- Reservations now open for the Honda e in select European markets
- Five colour options are available to choose from
- Honda e will contribute to Honda’s commitment of 100% of its European sales with electrified powertrains by 2025
Honda has announced that reservations for its new urban electric vehicle – Honda e – are now open in the UK, Germany, France and Norway. A dedicated online reservation website allows customers to reserve a priority status to order the Honda e with a refundable reservation fee of £800. Customers will then be able to place an order from later this year with first deliveries of the vehicle from Spring 2020.
The reservation system reveals five colour options that will be available on the Honda e, comprising of; Platinum White Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Crystal Blue Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic and the striking Charge Yellow.
“We are delighted to be offering a reservation option to our customers in select European markets for the first time with the Honda e,” said Jean-Marc Streng, General Manager, Automobile Division – Honda Motor Europe Ltd. “The Honda e in prototype form has received an overwhelming response and with over 25,000 registrations of interest across Europe, customers now have the opportunity to secure priority status to order the model”.
Phil Webb, head of car at Honda UK, commented: “The official naming and the opening of the reservation process is the next step in the Honda e journey and the path to 100% electrification of Honda’s model range in Europe by 2025. UK customers are leading the charge by being among the first in Europe to reserve their priority status to order the Honda e.”
The prototype of the Honda e was presented at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and confirmed that many of the signature features first revealed on the widely acclaimed 2017 Honda Urban EV Concept are being retained for production.
The Honda e takes a bold step with its design and technology and will contribute to Honda’s commitment of 100 per cent of automobile sales in Europe with electrified powertrains by 2025. The compact electric car offers trademark Honda driving dynamics, aided by the sporty rear-wheel drive format and advanced electric powertrain. The first compact Honda on a dedicated EV platform delivers a blend of efficiency, performance & usability that is perfect for urban environments. The Honda e will deliver a range of over 125 miles and the capability to ‘fast charge’ to 80% battery capacity in 30 minutes.
The contemporary styling of the Honda e is characterised by clean, simple body lines, smooth contours and stepless A-pillars that sit virtually flush with the glass. Inside, the spacious, contemporary interior creates a comfortable lounge-like feel with an intuitive and customisable dual touch-screen interface to keep passengers engaged with their connected lifestyles.
Honda has already received over 25,000 expressions of interest across Europe, with approximately 6,000 of those coming from the UK. Customers can visit https://reserve.honda.co.uk/en/reservationto make a reservation for priority ordering.