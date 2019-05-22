Sales of Hyundai Kona Electric increased to 4,403, but only 2,674 outside of South Korea.

Hyundai continues its rapid growth of plug-in electric car sales, reaching in April a result of 6,807, which is 195% more than a year earlier at 4.3% of its total volume globally. That brings the year-to-date amount to 23,843 (up 78%).

The top-selling plug-in Hyundai is the Kona Electric with 4,403 in April and 14,844 YTD. As you can see, the Kona Electric accounts for a majority of Hyundai plug-in sales, but with the new IONIQ on the horizon maybe it will change.

Additionally, Hyundai sold record 462 NEXO hydrogen fuel cell cars.

