New York City Ordered 15 New Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE Electric Buses

5 M BY MARK KANE

More electric buses coming to New York City

The New York City Transit will expand its electric bus fleet by 15 low floor 60-foot Xcelsior CHARGE from New Flyer.

The latest order – the biggest for articulated Xcelsior CHARGE buses so far – includes also 16 150 kW Siemens DC fast chargers. The New Flyer’s buses are powered by XALT Energy batteries.

“The order supports NYCT’s efforts to develop a cleaner, greener public transportation footprint, which focuses on building greater environmental sustainability, reducing emissions, and modernizing the MTA’s bus fleet. Each bus will leverage New Flyer’s CONNECT 360™ business analytics and reporting tool to optimize performance and operations.” “The 60-foot New Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE™ buses feature long-range, heavy-duty lithium-ion batteries. New Flyer batteries are designed specifically for rigorous 24/7/365 transit demands of New York City, utilizing American-based battery technology and American-based manufacturing supplied by XALT Energy. The award includes New Flyer providing sixteen (16) Siemens 150 kW direct current interoperable chargers with installation, testing and commissioning to be performed by the recently announced New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™.”

Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer said: